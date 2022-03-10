 Skip to main content

Recap: Aligos Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 5:41pm   Comments
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aligos Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 7.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.89 versus an estimate of $-0.83.

Revenue was up $367.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.51% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

