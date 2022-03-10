Recap: Mission Produce Q1 Earnings

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mission Produce missed estimated earnings by 440.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $43.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mission Produce's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.29 0.11 0.07 EPS Actual 0.24 0.27 0.12 0.11 Revenue Estimate 242.73M 246.37M 219.53M 169.27M Revenue Actual 237.00M 246.80M 234.70M 173.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.