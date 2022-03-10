Recap: Mission Produce Q1 Earnings
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Mission Produce missed estimated earnings by 440.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $43.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mission Produce's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.29
|0.11
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.27
|0.12
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|242.73M
|246.37M
|219.53M
|169.27M
|Revenue Actual
|237.00M
|246.80M
|234.70M
|173.20M
