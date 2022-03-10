 Skip to main content

Lantern Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lantern Pharma beat estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.

 

