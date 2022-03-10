electroCore: Q4 Earnings Insights
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
electroCore reported in-line EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $563.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at electroCore's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.11
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|1.56M
|1.32M
|1.08M
|890.00K
|Revenue Actual
|1.49M
|1.27M
|1.20M
|928.00K
