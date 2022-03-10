 Skip to main content

electroCore: Q4 Earnings Insights
March 10, 2022  
March 10, 2022 4:54pm   Comments
electroCore: Q4 Earnings Insights

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

electroCore reported in-line EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $563.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at electroCore's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.11   -0.10
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.06 -0.11 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 1.56M 1.32M 1.08M 890.00K
Revenue Actual 1.49M 1.27M 1.20M 928.00K

