 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Embraer Shares Trading Lower Today
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Embraer Shares Trading Lower Today
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, a decline of 29.3% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted income per basic ADS was $0.3116 versus $(0.0679) last year.
  • Embraer delivered 55 jets in Q4, of which 16 were commercial aircraft, and 39 were executive jets. It delivered a total of 141 jets in FY21.
  • Also ReadEmbraer Enters Air Freight Market With Passenger To Freight Conversions
  • The company had a firm order backlog of $17.0 billion at 4Q21 end. Book to bill in excess 2:1 for Commercial and Executive.
  • Adjusted EBIT margin improved to 4.3% from 4.2% in 4Q20. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 8.2% from 7.9% in 4Q20.
  • The net Debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 5.6x in 2019 to 3.5x in FY21.
  • The company reported a sharp improvement in Free Cash Flow (FCF) in 4Q21, with cash generation of $452.6 million, resulting in a full-year FCF of $292.4 million.
  • RelatedEVTOL Company Eve Gets Spin Out From Embraer, SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
  • FY22 Guidance (without Eve): Embraer expects commercial jet deliveries of 60-70 aircraft and executive jet deliveries of 100-110 aircraft.
  • It expects revenues of $4.5 billion - $5 billion, Adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5% - 4.5%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0% - 9.0%, and FCF of $50 million or better.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 15.1% at $11.26 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

Embraer Enters Air Freight Market With Passenger To Freight Conversions
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
American Airlines Plans To Expand Embraer Fleet With $160.2M Order
EmbraerX Inks Services Agreement With Jet Flight Service
Azorra Places Order For 20 Embraer E2 Aircraft
Aernnova Acquires Embraer Industrial Plants In Évora, Portugal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com