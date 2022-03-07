 Skip to main content

Embraer Enters Air Freight Market With Passenger To Freight Conversions
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJenters the air freight market with the E190F and E195F Passenger to Freight Conversions (P2F) launch.
  • These E-Jets freighters are designed to meet the changing demands of e-commerce and modern trade that require fast deliveries and decentralized operations.
  • The full freighter conversion is available for all pre-owned E190 and E195 aircraft, with service expected in early 2024. Embraer sees a market for ~700 aircraft over 20 years.
  • The company plans to perform freighter conversion at its facilities in Brazil.
  • "Perfectly positioned to fill the gap in the freighter market between turboprops and larger narrowbody jets, our P2F E-Jet conversion hits the market as the demand for airfreight continues to takeoff, and as e-commerce and trade in general undergoes a global structural transformation," said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO Embraer Commercial Aviation.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 5.30% at $12.31 on the last check Monday.

