Bioventus Posts Q4 Profit Ahead Of Consensus, Forecasts FY22 Sales Jump Of ~30%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:41am   Comments
Bioventus Posts Q4 Profit Ahead Of Consensus, Forecasts FY22 Sales Jump Of ~30%

Bioventus Inc's (NASDAQ: BVSQ4 FY21 sales increased 32.3% Y/Y (5.1% organically) to $130.4 million, almost in line with the consensus of $130.3 million.

  • Sales increased primarily due to recent acquisitions. International net sales increased 71% Y/Y on an actual and constant currency basis.
  • The adjusted gross profit margin compressed to 76.3%, down from 79.7% a year ago.
  • The adjusted operating margin was 17.1%, compared to 17.7% a year ago.
  • Adjusted net income increased 39% Y/Y to $17.6 million. EPS of $0.26 surpassed the consensus of $0.18.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $28.5 million, compared to $28.2 million in Q4 FY20.
  • Guidance: Bioventus expects FY22 sales of $545 million - $565 million, representing Y/Y growth of 26% - 31%, compared to the consensus of $558.52 million.
  • The Company expects adjusted EBITDA of $94 million - $107 million.
  • Price Action: BVS shares are up 0.69 at $13.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

