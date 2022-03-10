 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Houston American Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 10:10am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Houston American Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Houston American Energy (AMEX:HUSA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.94% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In HUSA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 266.67 shares of Houston American Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in HUSA would have produced an average annual return of 20.24%. Currently, Houston American Energy has a market capitalization of $90.21 million.

Houston American Energy's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,418.67 today based on a price of $9.09 for HUSA at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

