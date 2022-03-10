 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q4 Earnings

 

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $35.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 -0.01 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.10 0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 47.92M 33.75M 21.32M 22.32M
Revenue Actual 48.18M 27.83M 20.40M 21.31M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SHIP)

A Preview Of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's Earnings
Tanker Shares Jump As War Rages; Other Shipping Shares Mixed
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Seanergy Maritime Raises TCE Rate Outlook For Q4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com