Vital Farms Stock Surges On Q4 Top-Line Beat, Solid FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:57am   Comments
  • Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 43.4% year-on-year, to $77.41 million, beating the consensus of $71.63 million.
  • The revenue increase was driven primarily by continued growth in egg-related sales, driven by volume increases at customers, and new distribution gains at both new and existing retail partners.
  • Gross profit rose 12.5% Y/Y to $19.8 million with a gross margin contracting 700 basis points to 25.6%, affected by input costs across eggs and butter and continued higher inbound freight inflation.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(4.2) million versus $(2.2) million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(2) million versus $(0.1) million a year ago.
  • EPS loss of $(0.09) was in line with the consensus.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.3 million for twelve months. The company held $99.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 26, 2021.
  • Outlook: Vital Farms sees FY22 revenue of more than $340 million, increasing 30% Y/Y and above the consensus of $323.38 million.
  • Price Action: VITL shares are trading higher by 13.3% at $13.71 on the last check Thursday.

