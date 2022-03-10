Recap: Zealand Pharma Q4 Earnings
Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Zealand Pharma missed estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.93.
Revenue was down $292.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 9.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zealand Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.99
|-0.92
|-1.01
|-0.94
|EPS Actual
|-0.73
|-1.11
|-0.94
|-1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|11.09M
|10.76M
|9.89M
|18.52M
|Revenue Actual
|16.88M
|13.66M
|7.50M
|8.60M
