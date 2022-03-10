 Skip to main content

Recap: Zealand Pharma Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:48am   Comments
Recap: Zealand Pharma Q4 Earnings

 

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zealand Pharma missed estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.93.

Revenue was down $292.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 9.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zealand Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.99 -0.92 -1.01 -0.94
EPS Actual -0.73 -1.11 -0.94 -1.41
Revenue Estimate 11.09M 10.76M 9.89M 18.52M
Revenue Actual 16.88M 13.66M 7.50M 8.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

