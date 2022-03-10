 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Slide Post Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Slide Post Q4 Results
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 38.8% year-on-year, to $129.96 million, marginally ahead of the consensus of $129.87 million.
  • Net retail sales increased 36.8% Y/Y, and the e-Commerce demand rose 3.5%.
  • The company noted that the surge in COVID cases in the latter half of January 2022 led to constrained store labor and resulted in temporary store closures in 67 of its locations.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 330 basis points to 53.5%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $49.4 million and constituted 38% of total revenues, versus 38.7% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million increased 80% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.97 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92.
  • The company held $32.8 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Outlook: Build-A-Bear sees Q1 FY22 revenue to exceed Q1 FY21. It sees pretax income and EBITDA to exceed last year.
  • Price Action: BBW shares are trading lower by 18.5% at $16.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBW)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
This Kids Retail Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Cardano, Binance, PolkaDot, Ethereum Classic And Dogecoin
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com