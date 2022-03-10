Recap: Thryv Holdings Q4 Earnings

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thryv Holdings reported an EPS of $0.13.

Revenue was down $2.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thryv Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.26 0.84 EPS Actual 0.95 0.72 1.07 3.31 Revenue Estimate 262.53M 287.10M 250.12M 228.00M Revenue Actual 297.29M 291.05M 280.61M 246.93M

