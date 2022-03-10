Recap: Thryv Holdings Q4 Earnings
Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Thryv Holdings reported an EPS of $0.13.
Revenue was down $2.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Thryv Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|1.26
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.72
|1.07
|3.31
|Revenue Estimate
|262.53M
|287.10M
|250.12M
|228.00M
|Revenue Actual
|297.29M
|291.05M
|280.61M
|246.93M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News