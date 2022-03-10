 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Thryv Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:54am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Thryv Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thryv Holdings reported an EPS of $0.13.

Revenue was down $2.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thryv Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.85 1.26 0.84  
EPS Actual 0.95 0.72 1.07 3.31
Revenue Estimate 262.53M 287.10M 250.12M 228.00M
Revenue Actual 297.29M 291.05M 280.61M 246.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (THRY)

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com