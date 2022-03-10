Recap: Autolus Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Autolus Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.51 versus an estimate of $-0.51.
Revenue was down $224.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autolus Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.51
|-0.50
|-0.60
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|250.00K
|190.00K
|340.00K
|340.00K
|Revenue Actual
|236.00K
|1.65M
|269.00K
|404.00K
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News