Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $71.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.35
|-0.28
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.32
|-0.47
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|74.90M
|55.40M
|54.47M
|34.39M
|Revenue Actual
|83.37M
|63.07M
|51.85M
|53.25M
