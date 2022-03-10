 Skip to main content

Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:13am
Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $71.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.35 -0.28 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.30 -0.32 -0.47 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 74.90M 55.40M 54.47M 34.39M
Revenue Actual 83.37M 63.07M 51.85M 53.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

