Myomo: Q4 Earnings Insights
Myomo (AMEX:MYO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Myomo missed estimated earnings by 6.12%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.49.
Revenue was up $242.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myomo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-0.66
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.46
|-0.57
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|3.17M
|2.10M
|1.76M
|3.02M
|Revenue Actual
|4.38M
|3.10M
|2.34M
|3.79M
