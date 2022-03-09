 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Adidas Fared In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Adidas Fared In Q4
  • Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 0.1% year-on-year, to €5.1 billion. Currency-neutral revenues in Q4 declined 3%.
  • Supply shortages due to the lockdowns in Vietnam, challenging market environment in Greater China, and COVID-19 related lockdowns in Asia-Pacific reduced revenue growth by more than €400 million in Q4.
  • Currency-neutral revenues in North America declined 4% Y/Y, EMEA grew 15%, and Latin America improved 9%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter was 49% versus 49.1% last year, and the gross profit fell 0.3% to €2.5 billion.
  • The operating margin was 1.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 71% to €66 million.
  • The company held €3.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • EPS of €0.58 versus €0.70 last year.
  • Also ReadAdidas Latest Company To Cut Ties With Russia: How Soccer Is Changing Up The Game During Ukraine Conflict
  • Outlook: Adidas sees FY22 currency-neutral sales growth of 11% - 13%.
  • The company expects an FY22 operating margin of 10.5% - 11% (9.4% in FY21) and gross margin of 51.5% - 52% (50.7% in FY21).
  • Price Action: ADDYY shares are trading higher by 16.4% at $117.43 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADDYY)

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,420 In ETH In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $31,751 In MANA In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $71,240 In MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $14,685 (4 ETH) In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $23,543 In ETH In The SandBox
Adidas Latest Company To Cut Ties With Russia: How Soccer Is Changing Up The Game During Ukraine Conflict
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com