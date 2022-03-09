 Skip to main content

P3 Health Partners Expects To Clock 46% Jump In Q4 Sales, FY22 Guidance Surpass Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:38am   Comments
P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIIIexpects Q4 FY21 revenue of approximately $183 million, up 46% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $171 million.

  • For FY21, the Company sees sales increase 32% to approximately $642 million.
  • Q4 Net loss is expected to be approximately $(90) million - $(95) million compared to a net loss of $14.2 million a year ago.
  • At-risk Medicare Advantage members at December 31, 2021, increased approximately 32% to 67,000.
  • For FY21, the net loss is expected approximately $(176) million - $(181) million compared to a net loss of $45.4 million in the prior year.
  • Dr. Sherif Abdou commented, "Our balance sheet remains strong, with approximately $140 million in cash at the end of December 2021, providing ample capital until we achieve profitable adjusted EBITDA in 2024."
  • Guidance: For FY22, P3 Health Partners expects sales of $950 million - $1 billion, up 48% - 56% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $820 million.
  • The Company expects at-risk Medicare Advantage members between 90,000 - 95,000, + 34% - 42% Y/Y. 
  • P3 also expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $80 million - $50 million. The Company expects to incur additional COVID-19 costs in FY22, given the volume of positive cases and "breakthrough" cases.
  • Price Action: PIII shares are up 5.49% at $7.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Asset Sales Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

