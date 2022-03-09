 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:31am   Comments
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.74% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NEM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.03 shares of Newmont at the time with $100. This investment in NEM would have produced an average annual return of 18.13%. Currently, Newmont has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion.

Newmont's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $225.65 today based on a price of $74.50 for NEM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

