Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Shares Are Trading Higher Today
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
ZIM reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.47 billion, which beat the $3.34 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $14.17 per share, which beat the estimate of $13.20 per share.
ZIM said it expects full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion.
ZIM is an asset-light container liner shipping company that offers tailored transportation and logistics services.
ZIM 52-Week Range: $18.81 - $75.33
The stock was up 6.95% at $75.30 at time of publication.
