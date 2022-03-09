Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Shares Are Trading Higher Today

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

ZIM reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.47 billion, which beat the $3.34 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $14.17 per share, which beat the estimate of $13.20 per share.

ZIM said it expects full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion.

ZIM is an asset-light container liner shipping company that offers tailored transportation and logistics services.

ZIM 52-Week Range: $18.81 - $75.33

The stock was up 6.95% at $75.30 at time of publication.