 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AST SpaceMobile And SpaceX? Why ASTS Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2022 9:20am   Comments
Share:
AST SpaceMobile And SpaceX? Why ASTS Shares Are Rising Today

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it signed a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX for planned direct-to-cell phone connectivity. 

"This agreement secures the availability for a reliable launch of our first production satellites out of the U.S.," said Abel Avellan, founder, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

In addition to the planned launch of AST's BlueWalker 3 test satellite, which will launch from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon 9, the agreement also covers the launch of the company's first BlueBird satellite and provides a framework for future launches.

AST SpaceMobile’s mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage zones, and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world’s population who remain unconnected.

See Also: 31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

ASTS 52-Week Range: $4.84 - $15.48

AST SpaceMobile shares were up 20.6% at $8.14 at time of publication.

Photo: SpaceX-Imagery from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASTS)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Abel Avellan why it's movingNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com