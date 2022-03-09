 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vera Bradley's Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations Hit By Supply Chain, GSP Tariff Issues
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 9:52am   Comments
Share:
Vera Bradley's Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations Hit By Supply Chain, GSP Tariff Issues
  • Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.1% year-on-year, to $149.58 million, missing the consensus of $157.75 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.17 missed the analyst consensus of $0.26.
  • The gross margin contracted 380 basis points Y/Y to 50.9%. The operating margin compressed 80 basis points to 5.5%, and operating income for the quarter declined 7.8% to $8.3 million.
  • The company held $88.4 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $39.9 million.
  • "In addition to the Apple IDFA update, we faced a series of other unprecedented macro issues – including dramatic supply chain delays and freight cost increases, the delayed renewal of GSP (generalized system of preferences) tariff relief, and substantial digital advertising cost increases – all of which materially affected profitability during the year," said CEO Rob Wallstrom.
  • Outlook: Vera Bradley sees FY23 sales of $555 million - $575 million, against the Street view of $583.63 million.
  • The company expects FY23 EPS of $0.57 - $0.67 versus the consensus of $0.74.
  • Price Action: VRA shares are trading higher by 3.24% at $7.01 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRA)

Recap: Vera Bradley Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Vera Bradley
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com