A Preview Of Genesco's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Genesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64.

Genesco bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.07, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.29 -0.01 -0.52 1.96
EPS Actual 2.36 1.05 0.79 2.76
Price Change % 2.84% -1.0% -2.88% 0.44%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Genesco were trading at $62.85 as of March 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

