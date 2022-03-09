 Skip to main content

Assertio Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 8:40am   Comments
Assertio Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Assertio Holdings missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $3.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 36.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.04   0.08  
EPS Actual 0.08 -0.32 0.12 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 22.04M 24.26M 24.33M 27.65M
Revenue Actual 25.47M 25.37M 26.84M 30.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

