Assertio Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Assertio Holdings missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $3.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 36.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|-0.32
|0.12
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|22.04M
|24.26M
|24.33M
|27.65M
|Revenue Actual
|25.47M
|25.37M
|26.84M
|30.18M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
