Assertio Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Assertio Holdings missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $3.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 36.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.08 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.32 0.12 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 22.04M 24.26M 24.33M 27.65M Revenue Actual 25.47M 25.37M 26.84M 30.18M

