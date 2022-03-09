Recap: REV Group Q1 Earnings

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

REV Group beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was down $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REV Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.34 0.20 0.06 EPS Actual 0.27 0.37 0.39 0.14 Revenue Estimate 600.72M 663.40M 636.19M 530.09M Revenue Actual 589.90M 593.30M 643.60M 554.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.