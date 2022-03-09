Recap: REV Group Q1 Earnings
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
REV Group beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was down $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REV Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.34
|0.20
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.37
|0.39
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|600.72M
|663.40M
|636.19M
|530.09M
|Revenue Actual
|589.90M
|593.30M
|643.60M
|554.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
