Full House Resorts' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:28am   Comments
  • Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.1% year-on-year, to $43.3 million, beating the consensus of $43.28 million.
  • Revenue from Casino rose 14.8% Y/Y to $31.2 million; Food & beverage grew 29.8% to $6.7 million, and Hotel climbed 10.3% to $2.4 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 36.7% to $16.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 12.8%, and operating income for the quarter fell 27.8% to $5.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $7.9 million versus $9.8 million last year.
  • EPS of $0.14 beat the analyst consensus of $0.08.
  • The company held $265.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • "While our permanent American Place facility in Waukegan, Illinois, will require approximately three years to construct, we expect to introduce American Place to the area's residents much sooner – this upcoming summer – via The Temporary," said CEO Daniel R. Lee.
  • Price Action: FLL shares closed higher by 3.29% at $8.16 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News General

