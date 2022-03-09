Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $529.44 million.

• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $591.95 million.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $537.73 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $30.77 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $263.58 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $651.06 million.

• Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $174.22 million.

• Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $677.05 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $13.20 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $157.75 million.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $109.20 million.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $495.30 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $56.81 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.63 million.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $257.99 million.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $261.78 million.

• Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $116.63 million.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.02 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $229.30 million.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $91.56 million.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $161.66 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $88.48 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $191.59 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $62.65 million.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.60 million.

• CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $85.33 million.

• Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $68.19 million.

• Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.17 million.

• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.

• Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $27.62 million.

• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $137.74 million.

• Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $134.49 million.

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $250.67 million.

• NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.65 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $413.21 million.

• ETF Series Solutions Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE:BNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $36.30 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $203.71 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $158.88 million.

• Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $106.62 million.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innovate (NYSE:VATE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $18.66 million.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $96.42 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $53.29 million.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $410.91 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. (NYSE:GRP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.