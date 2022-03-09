 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 3:49am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $529.44 million.

• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $591.95 million.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $537.73 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $30.77 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $263.58 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $651.06 million.

• Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $174.22 million.

• Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $677.05 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $13.20 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $157.75 million.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $109.20 million.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $495.30 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $56.81 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.63 million.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $257.99 million.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $261.78 million.

• Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $116.63 million.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.02 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $229.30 million.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $91.56 million.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $161.66 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $88.48 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $191.59 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $62.65 million.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.60 million.

• CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $85.33 million.

• Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $68.19 million.

• Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.17 million.

• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.

• Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $27.62 million.

• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $137.74 million.

• Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $134.49 million.

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $250.67 million.

• NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.65 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $413.21 million.

• ETF Series Solutions Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE:BNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $36.30 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $203.71 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $158.88 million.

• Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $106.62 million.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innovate (NYSE:VATE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $18.66 million.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $96.42 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $53.29 million.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $410.91 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. (NYSE:GRP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc.'s Earnings Outlook
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com