Recap: Full House Resorts Q4 Earnings
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Full House Resorts beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Full House Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.07
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.15
|0.1
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|43.17M
|45.59M
|37.11M
|38.14M
|Revenue Actual
|47.24M
|47.44M
|42.21M
|38.27M
