Recap: Full House Resorts Q4 Earnings

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Full House Resorts beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Full House Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 0.14 EPS Actual 0.13 0.15 0.1 0.12 Revenue Estimate 43.17M 45.59M 37.11M 38.14M Revenue Actual 47.24M 47.44M 42.21M 38.27M

