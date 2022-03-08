Recap: Evoke Pharma Q4 Earnings
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evoke Pharma beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $337.55 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evoke Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|380.00K
|150.00K
|830.00K
|840.00K
|Revenue Actual
|930.45K
|236.63K
|90.42K
|23.02K
