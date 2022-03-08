 Skip to main content

Recap: Evoke Pharma Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:10pm   Comments
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evoke Pharma beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $337.55 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evoke Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.06 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 380.00K 150.00K 830.00K 840.00K
Revenue Actual 930.45K 236.63K 90.42K 23.02K

