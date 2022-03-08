 Skip to main content

Recap: Laird Superfood Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:10pm   Comments
Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.7.

Revenue was up $2.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Laird Superfood's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.56 -0.45 -0.50
EPS Actual -0.59 -0.70 -0.60 -0.51
Revenue Estimate 10.45M 10.04M 8.00M 5.56M
Revenue Actual 10.87M 9.20M 7.43M 7.30M

