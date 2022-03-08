Recap: Laird Superfood Q4 Earnings
Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.7.
Revenue was up $2.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Laird Superfood's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-0.56
|-0.45
|-0.50
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.60
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|10.45M
|10.04M
|8.00M
|5.56M
|Revenue Actual
|10.87M
|9.20M
|7.43M
|7.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings