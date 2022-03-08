 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Enphase Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Enphase Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ENPH: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.62 shares of Enphase Energy at the time with $100. This investment in ENPH would have produced an average annual return of 37.43%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion.

Enphase Energy's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Enphase Energy you would have approximately $2,403.34 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ENPH)

Why Plug Power, FuelCell, Enphase Energy, First Solar And Sunrun Shares Are Rising
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Why Enphase Energy, Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies And SunPower Shares Are Falling Today
Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Rising
Enphase Energy Whale Trades For February 24
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com