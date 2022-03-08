Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Enphase Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ENPH: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.62 shares of Enphase Energy at the time with $100. This investment in ENPH would have produced an average annual return of 37.43%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion.

Enphase Energy's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Enphase Energy you would have approximately $2,403.34 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.