If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.96% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MARPS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 237.85 shares of Marine Petroleum Trust at the time with $1,000. This investment in MARPS would have produced an average annual return of 35.8%. Currently, Marine Petroleum Trust has a market capitalization of $37.60 million.

Marine Petroleum Trust's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,471.51 today based on a price of $18.80 for MARPS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

