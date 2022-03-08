 Skip to main content

Neuronetics Posts Better Than Expected Q4 Results Despite Lower NeuroStar Therapy System Sales
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 3:16pm   Comments
Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) reported Q4 FY21 sales of $15.02 million, down 4% Y/Y, exceeding previously issued guidance of $13.0 million - $14.0 million and the consensus of $14.43 million.

  • U.S. revenue decreased by 3% during the quarter, and international revenue decreased by 13% Y/Y due to lower NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System sales and treatment session revenue, respectively.
  • U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue was $2.8 million, down 22%. The company shipped 48 units.
  • U.S. treatment session revenue was $11.2 million, +2%, and session revenue per active site was $12,183 compared to $12,133 during Q4 FY20.
  • The gross margin improved 60 basis points to 76.4%, primarily due to higher average sales prices of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System units and a higher mix of treatment session revenue.
  • The company posted an EPS loss of $(0.29), beating the consensus of $(0.32), compared to $(0.19) a year ago.
  • Guidance: Neuronetics expects FY22 sales of $58 million - $62 million, compared to the consensus of $61.4 million. It expects FY22 total operating expenses to be $86.0 million - $90.0 million.
  • For Q1 FY22, the company expects sales of $13 million - $14 million, versus the consensus of $13.67 million.
  • Price Action: STIM shares are up 5.28% at $2.99 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

