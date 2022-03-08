Century Casinos Posts Mixed Q4 Results
- Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.5% year-on-year, to $107.30 million, beating the consensus of $103.88 million.
- Revenue in the U.S. rose 17% Y/Y to $68.3 million, Canada gained 29% to $16.4 million, and Poland climbed 67% to $22.5 million.
- The operating costs and expenses for the quarter increased 37.6% Y/Y to $90.8 million.
- The operating margin was 15.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 12% to $16.4 million.
- The company held $107.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% Y/Y to $24.9 million.
- EPS of $0.13 missed the consensus of $0.21.
- The company plans to relocate its Century Casino Caruthersville casino, currently the last remaining riverboat on open water in Missouri, to a land-based casino in early 2024.
- Price Action: CNTY shares closed lower by 4.97% at $11.09 on Monday.
