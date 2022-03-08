 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Century Casinos Posts Mixed Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 6:44am   Comments
Share:
Century Casinos Posts Mixed Q4 Results
  • Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.5% year-on-year, to $107.30 million, beating the consensus of $103.88 million.
  • Revenue in the U.S. rose 17% Y/Y to $68.3 million, Canada gained 29% to $16.4 million, and Poland climbed 67% to $22.5 million.
  • The operating costs and expenses for the quarter increased 37.6% Y/Y to $90.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 15.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 12% to $16.4 million.
  • The company held $107.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% Y/Y to $24.9 million.
  • EPS of $0.13 missed the consensus of $0.21.
  • The company plans to relocate its Century Casino Caruthersville casino, currently the last remaining riverboat on open water in Missouri, to a land-based casino in early 2024.
  • Price Action: CNTY shares closed lower by 4.97% at $11.09 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNTY)

Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Preview: Century Casinos's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com