Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Insights
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Century Casinos missed estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Century Casinos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.03
|-0.15
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.22
|-0.05
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|106.70M
|85.30M
|66.63M
|87.30M
|Revenue Actual
|116.61M
|92.19M
|72.42M
|84.80M
