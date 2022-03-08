 Skip to main content

Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 6:15am   Comments
Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Century Casinos missed estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Century Casinos's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.03 -0.15 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.36 0.22 -0.05 0.22
Revenue Estimate 106.70M 85.30M 66.63M 87.30M
Revenue Actual 116.61M 92.19M 72.42M 84.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

