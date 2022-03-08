Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Century Casinos missed estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Century Casinos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.03 -0.15 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.36 0.22 -0.05 0.22 Revenue Estimate 106.70M 85.30M 66.63M 87.30M Revenue Actual 116.61M 92.19M 72.42M 84.80M

