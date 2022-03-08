Gaotu Techedu: Q4 Earnings Insights

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gaotu Techedu missed estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $138.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gaotu Techedu's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 -0.22 -0.38 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.60 -0.46 -0.85 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 439.63M 387.45M 292.38M 329.24M Revenue Actual 173.03M 345.73M 296.15M 338.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.