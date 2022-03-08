Gaotu Techedu: Q4 Earnings Insights
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gaotu Techedu missed estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was down $138.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gaotu Techedu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|-0.22
|-0.38
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.60
|-0.46
|-0.85
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|439.63M
|387.45M
|292.38M
|329.24M
|Revenue Actual
|173.03M
|345.73M
|296.15M
|338.86M
