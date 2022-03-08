 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gaotu Techedu: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 6:15am   Comments
Share:
Gaotu Techedu: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gaotu Techedu missed estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $138.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gaotu Techedu's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.13 -0.22 -0.38 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.60 -0.46 -0.85 -0.39
Revenue Estimate 439.63M 387.45M 292.38M 329.24M
Revenue Actual 173.03M 345.73M 296.15M 338.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GOTU)

Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Gaotu Techedu
Meta-Factory Built By Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Aims To Boost Growth
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
New Oriental Education Records Huge Loss, But Forges Ahead
New Oriental Eyes Chip Design, China Liberal Chases Higher Education
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com