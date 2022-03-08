Weis Markets Posts 8% Revenue Growth In Q4
- Weis Markets Inc (NYSE: WMK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $1.11 billion versus $1.03 billion last year.
- Comparable store sales increased 6.9% on an individual year-over-year basis and rose 21% on a two-year stacked basis.
- The operating margin was 2.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 12.7% to $30.4 million.
- EPS of $0.84 increased 15.1% Y/Y from $0.73 last year.
- The company posted fiscal 2021 sales of $4.2 billion versus $4.1 billion in 2020.
- EPS for the year ending December 25, 2021, was $4.05 versus $4.42 last year.
- "As a retailer that benefitted from our customers' increased food-at-home consumption because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we note that the last two fiscal years of net sales and income from operations were the first or second highest in our company's 110-year history," said Chairman and CEO Jonathan H. Weis.
- Price Action: WMK shares closed higher by 3.67% at $72.68 on Monday.
