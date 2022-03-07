 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Sumo Logic
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sumo Logic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

Sumo Logic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 11.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sumo Logic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.14 -0.12 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.11 -0.07
Price Change % 11.26% -9.49% 6.91% -13.51%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Sumo Logic were trading at $11.19 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

