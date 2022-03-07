Ituran Clocks 11% Revenue Growth In Q4
- Ituran Location And Control Ltd (NASDAQ: ITRN) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.6% year-on-year, to $70.36 million, marginally beating the consensus of $70.03 million.
- Location-based service subscription fees constituted 69% of revenues, and 31% were from product revenues.
- Revenues from subscription fees rose 7%, and Product revenues improved 21%.
- The subscriber base rose 6.4% Y/Y to 1.88 million.
- The gross profit increased 13% Y/Y to $33.4 million and the gross margin expanded by 110 basis points to 47.5%.
- The operating margin extended 120 basis points to 20.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 17% to $14.2 million.
- EBITDA increased 14% Y/Y to $18.9 million.
- EPS of $0.46 was in line with the consensus.
- The company held $54.7 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $16 million.
- Outlook: Ituran Location sees FY22 subscriber base growth of 140,000 – 160,000.
- Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "Looking ahead, our well-above average subscriber-base growth throughout 2021 positions us exceptionally well to build on our profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."
- Price Action: ITRN shares closed lower by 1.50% at $20.99 on Friday.
