Ituran Clocks 11% Revenue Growth In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 8:40am   Comments
  • Ituran Location And Control Ltd (NASDAQ: ITRN) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.6% year-on-year, to $70.36 million, marginally beating the consensus of $70.03 million.
  • Location-based service subscription fees constituted 69% of revenues, and 31% were from product revenues.
  • Revenues from subscription fees rose 7%, and Product revenues improved 21%.
  • The subscriber base rose 6.4% Y/Y to 1.88 million.
  • The gross profit increased 13% Y/Y to $33.4 million and the gross margin expanded by 110 basis points to 47.5%.
  • The operating margin extended 120 basis points to 20.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 17% to $14.2 million.
  • EBITDA increased 14% Y/Y to $18.9 million.
  • EPS of $0.46 was in line with the consensus.
  • The company held $54.7 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $16 million.
  • Outlook: Ituran Location sees FY22 subscriber base growth of 140,000 – 160,000.
  • Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "Looking ahead, our well-above average subscriber-base growth throughout 2021 positions us exceptionally well to build on our profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."
  • Price Action: ITRN shares closed lower by 1.50% at $20.99 on Friday.

