Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eagle Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 9.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was down $7.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.80
|0.65
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.93
|0.24
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|46.40M
|45.86M
|45.41M
|53.16M
|Revenue Actual
|39.85M
|48.12M
|41.25M
|49.92M
