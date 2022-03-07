 Skip to main content

Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:56am   Comments
Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 9.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was down $7.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.80 0.65 -0.17
EPS Actual 0.56 0.93 0.24 0.96
Revenue Estimate 46.40M 45.86M 45.41M 53.16M
Revenue Actual 39.85M 48.12M 41.25M 49.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

