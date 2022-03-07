International Money: Q4 Earnings Insights

International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

International Money beat estimated earnings by 48.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $27.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at International Money's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.27 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.40 0.39 0.27 0.30 Revenue Estimate 116.68M 105.96M 92.20M 94.67M Revenue Actual 120.71M 116.75M 94.58M 99.30M

