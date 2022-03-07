International Money: Q4 Earnings Insights
International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
International Money beat estimated earnings by 48.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $27.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at International Money's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.27
|0.22
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.39
|0.27
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|116.68M
|105.96M
|92.20M
|94.67M
|Revenue Actual
|120.71M
|116.75M
|94.58M
|99.30M
