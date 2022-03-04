 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Move To Sidelines On Vicarious Surgical After Regulatory Update
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Analysts Move To Sidelines On Vicarious Surgical After Regulatory Update
  • Piper Sandler has downgraded Vicarious Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: RBOT) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $7, down from $16, below expected Q4 results. 
  • A majority of the earnings call focused on the Company's regulatory update. Vicarious announced its plans to pursue a De Novo FDA pathway, including a pre-market study, for its first indication, ventral hernia, notes analyst Adam Maeder.
  • The Company had previously anticipated using a 510(k) submission without clinical data, so the update will likely cause a roughly 9-12 month regulatory delay. 
  • Maeder writes that the regulatory delay and corresponding revenue pushout, combined with a "healthy pace" of cash-burn expected in subsequent years, moves him to the sidelines.
  • Canaccord also lowered the price target on Vicarious Surgical to $13 from $15, with a Buy rating unchanged.
  • Analyst Kyle Rose said he acknowledges the Company is still at least three years from the U.S. market.
  • But, the analyst believes Vicarious offers investors a compelling opportunity in the surgical robotics market.
  • The Company reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(0.15) wider than $(0.04) a year ago, missing the consensus of $(0.10).
  • It held cash & cash equivalents of $173.5 million at the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: RBOT shares are down 14.8% at $5.01 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for RBOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Jan 2022Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2021Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RBOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RBOT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Downgrades Health Care Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com