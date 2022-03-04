 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Delta Air Lines 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Delta Air Lines 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.89% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DAL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 106.72 shares of Delta Air Lines at the time with $1,000. This investment in DAL would have produced an average annual return of 13.97%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion.

Delta Air Lines's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Delta Air Lines you would have approximately $3,736.93 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

(DAL) - Analyzing Delta Air Lines Inc's Short Interest
How To Play The Surge In Private Aviation
Delta Air Lines Whale Trades For February 28
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Here's How Global Air Travel Is Being Scrambled By The Invasion
Airlines Advised To Not Fly Over All Of Ukraine Over 'Extreme' Risk; Russia Shuts Down Eastern Ukrainian Airspace
Delta Air Lines And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com