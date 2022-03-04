 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Evolus Reports Narrower Q4 Loss, CFO Retires, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 6:02am   Comments
Share:
Evolus Reports Narrower Q4 Loss, CFO Retires, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Evolus Inc's (NASDAQ: EOLSQ4 FY21 sales increased 68% Y/Y to $34.7 million in line with interim results, beating the consensus of $33.99 million, driven by higher volumes and average selling price.

  • Adjusted gross profit margin declined from 64.6% to 54.3%, impacted by the higher settlement royalty rates in effect until September 2022.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations was $(12.2) million and was impacted by the payment of settlement royalties.
  • The company entered into a $125 million term loan financing facility and borrowed the first tranche of $75 million.
  • The company also has $50 million available under the second tranche of the facility that can be drawn before December 31, 2022.
  • The company reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(0.33), compared to $(3.28) a year ago and the consensus of $(0.19).
  • Evolus announced that Lauren Silvernail would retire as CFO and EVP of Corporate Development effective May 31, 2022. The search for her successor is already underway.
  • Guidance:  Evolus continues to expect FY22 total net revenues of $143 million - $150 million (consensus $147.34 million), representing Y/Y growth of 43% - 50%. 
  • Evolus expects an adjusted gross profit margin of 58% - 61%. Settlement royalty rates will decrease significantly in September 2022, which is expected to lift the adjusted gross profit margin to 68% to 71% for Q4 2022.
  • The company remains on track to commence the launch of Nuceiva in Europe in Q3 of 2022.
  • Price Action: EOLS shares closed 3.63% lower at $9.02 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EOLS)

Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
A Preview Of Evolus's Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com