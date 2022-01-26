 Skip to main content

Evolus Expects Q4 FY21 Sales Better Than Anticipated, Issues FY22 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 11:23am   Comments
Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) has posted interim Q4 sales of approximately $34.7 million (better than the consensus of $30.87 million), up 68% Y/Y, driven by higher volumes and a higher average selling price.

  • Total sales for FY21 are expected to be approximately $99.7 million, +76% Y/Y.
  • Accounts purchasing Jeuveau increased by more than 400 in Q4. 
  • In 2021, more than 1,400 new accounts were added, bringing the total number of accounts purchased to date since launch to more than 7,000.
  • Nearly 55,000 new consumers enrolled in Q4, bringing the total number of consumers at year-end to more than 270,000.
  • The Company held cash & cash equivalents of approximately $146.3 million.
  • For FY22, the Company sees sales of $143 million - $150 million (compared to the consensus of $144.96 million), representing Y/Y growth of 43% - 50%, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 58% - 61%. 
  • During Q1 of 2022, Evolus anticipates enrolling the first patient in its Phase 2 program, evaluating an "extra strength" dose of Jeuveau for an extended duration.
  • Evolus expects to commence its European launch in select countries during Q3 2022.
  • The Company expects its regulatory filing for marketing approval in Australia will receive acceptance in Q1 of 2022, setting the stage for a commercial launch in 2023.
  • Price Action: EOLS shares are up 9.79% at $6.17 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

