Ooma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Ooma beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ooma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.08 0.10 EPS Actual 0.13 0.13 0.11 0.12 Revenue Estimate 48.02M 46.25M 44.31M 43.28M Revenue Actual 49.17M 47.06M 45.57M 44.26M

