Ooma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ooma beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ooma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.13
|0.11
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|48.02M
|46.25M
|44.31M
|43.28M
|Revenue Actual
|49.17M
|47.06M
|45.57M
|44.26M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
