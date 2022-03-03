Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marvell Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.31 0.27 0.29 EPS Actual 0.43 0.34 0.29 0.29 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.08B 804.21M 794.32M Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.08B 832.28M 797.82M

