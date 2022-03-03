 Skip to main content

Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:18pm   Comments
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marvell Technology's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.31 0.27 0.29
EPS Actual 0.43 0.34 0.29 0.29
Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.08B 804.21M 794.32M
Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.08B 832.28M 797.82M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

