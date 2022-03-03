Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marvell Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.31
|0.27
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.34
|0.29
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.08B
|804.21M
|794.32M
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.08B
|832.28M
|797.82M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings