Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Petroleum Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Petroleum Stock In The Last 10 Years

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MPC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.76 shares of Marathon Petroleum at the time with $100. This investment in MPC would have produced an average annual return of 13.8%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion.

Marathon Petroleum's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $369.14 today based on a price of $77.48 for MPC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

