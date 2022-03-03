Recap: Stereotaxis Q4 Earnings
Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stereotaxis reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $1.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stereotaxis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|9.02M
|8.15M
|7.20M
|6.03M
|Revenue Actual
|9.11M
|9.05M
|8.62M
|6.83M
