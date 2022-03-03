 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Hibbett Sports
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hibbett Sports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35.

Hibbett Sports bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.57 1.42 2.77 1.37
EPS Actual 1.68 2.86 5 1.40
Price Change % -4.27% -9.23% -2.93% -3.93%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett Sports were trading at $47.86 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

